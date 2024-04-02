Karina aespa and Lee Jae-wook Confirm Breakup After Five Weeks of Dating

Karina aespa and Lee Jae-wook have confirmed their breakup after approximately five weeks of dating due to their focus on their respective work. According to Soompi, media outlet TenAsia reported that Karina and Lee Jae-wook have ended their relationship. Despite the fact that their relationship was only announced to the public five weeks ago.

In response to the report, a source from Lee Jae Wook C-JeS agency confirmed, "Lee Jae-wook decided to break up in order to focus on the project he is currently filming. They have decided to remain as supportive colleagues," the source said. The source continued, "They will each greet (fans) through good activities from their respective positions in the future. Please show a lot of interest and warm support," he said

