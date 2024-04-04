KAI Threatens Fines and Train Bans for Passengers Exceeding the Route

PT Kereta Api Indonesia (Persero) threatens fines and train bans for passengers who intentionally exceed the route during the 2024 Eid homecoming. VP Public Relations KAI Joni Martinus emphasizes that this rule is made to maintain mutual comfort during train journeys. KAI officers will routinely check each journey to ensure that customers comply with the specified route on the ticket.

'As a preventive measure against such violations, conductors always provide reminders through the train's loudspeaker and check using the check seat passenger application,' he said in an official statement on Thursday (4/4). Regarding the fine sanctions for passengers who exceed the route, Joni said the amount will be informed by the relevant officers. Individuals who exceed the route must pay the fine directly on the train and will be dropped off at the first opportunity station

