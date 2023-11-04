Justin Hubner Familiar with Shin Tae-yong's Tactics, Ready to Play for Indonesian National Team

Justin Hubner will not take long to adapt to the Indonesian national team. The player, who currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers U-21, is already familiar with Shin Tae-yong's tactics. He was previously called up for training camp with the Garuda Asia squad as preparation for the U-20 World Cup 2023, which was ultimately canceled in Indonesia. Hubner also participated in a training camp in Turkey and played in several friendly matches last year

. Understanding the coach's desires, Hubner also has a great chance of earning his first cap for the Indonesian national team. In addition, Justin Hubner already understands Shin Tae-yong's preferred formation, which uses three defenders. This is because his club, Wolves U-21, uses the same scheme. Hubner emphasizes that playing with three defenders is something he is used to. 'I heard that the national team plays with three defenders,' said Hubner. 'I also play in the defender position, so I am already familiar with that system.

