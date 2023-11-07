Jorge Martin to Continue MotoGP Championship Battle in Sepang

Racer Jorge Martin celebrated after winning the MotoGP race in the Thailand series at the Buriram International Circuit on Sunday (29/10/2023). SEPANG, TUESDAY — Jorge Martin, who spent a week vacationing in Bali, will head to Sepang, Malaysia, to continue his MotoGP 2023 championship battle against Francesco Bagnaia. The rider of the Prima Pramac Racing-Ducati team will ensure that he does not repeat the same mistake as in 2022, where he crashed while leading the race, ahead of Bagnaia by 1.

2 seconds. This accident became a valuable lesson for Martin to temper his ambition to speed up when the race is already under control. Last season, Martin was in a different situation compared to this season. He was not in the running for the championship, so he could race more freely. His main motivation last season was to achieve consistency at a high level. This season, Martin is competing closely with the leader of the standings, Bagnaia, in the quest for the MotoGP championship title

:

