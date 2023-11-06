Jokowi and Prabowo Sit Side by Side at Golkar Party Anniversary Event

Jokowi and Prabowo were seen sitting side by side in the front row of the audience. Prabowo sat on the left side of Jokowi, while the Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, sat on the right side of Jokowi. The three of them sat at the same table. In fact, he also attended the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party held at the Golkar Party Headquarters in Slipi, West Jakarta, on Monday night. He was seen wearing black clothes with a yellow headscarf.

Khofifah was also seen with former East Java Governor and Golkar politician, Soekarwo, and the Chairman of the Presidential Election Campaign Team (Bapilpres) of Pro Jokowi volunteers, Panel Barus. "So if the attackers are two (Khofifah and Soekarwo) against Mr. (Prabowo), as a tandem, it seems that we will win in East Java, Mr. Prabowo," said Airlangga

