Jenna&Kaia Participates in Jakarta Fashion Week 2024

Jenna&Kaia made a breakthrough by participating in Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) 2024 at Pondok Indah Mall (PIM), from October 3, 2023, to October 29, 2023. In 2023, Jakarta Fashion Week was attended by more than 100 fashion designers, both local and international, and presented various new event formats, making it more interesting. Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Jenna&Kaia, Lira Krisnalisa, explained that their participation in Jakarta Fashion Week 2024 is the third time

. According to her, participating in Jakarta Fashion Week is a proof of Jenna&Kaia's brand in an exhibition attended by famous brands from both domestic and international. "Participating in Jakarta Fashion Week is also a form of gratitude to all loyal customers and partners of Jenna&Kaia. We are very happy and proud to be involved in Jakarta Fashion Week 2024. Hopefully, our brand can continue to present products that are accepted by the community," said Lira. In Jakarta Fashion Week 2024, Jenna&Kaia showcased 16 product articles or articles packaged in the theme of Metanoia of a Dream. "In the future, we will continue to create innovation and uniqueness to enhance the brand. We will also continue to participate in various fashion events as a form of activation," she added

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: JPNNCOM »

:

JPNNCOM: Jenna&Kaia Tampilkan Sukses Tampilkan 16 Koleksi di Jakarta Fashion Week 2024JPNN.com : Di Jakarta Fashion Week 2024 ini, Jenna&Kaia menampilkan 16 artikel produk atau artikel yang dikemas dalam tema Metanoia of a Dream.

Sumber: jpnncom | Baca lebih lajut »

VIVACOİD: Refleksi Perjalanan Kreativitas di Panggung Jakarta Fashion Week 2024Perhelatan Jakarta Fashion Week 2024 berhasil menjadi ajang penting bagi brand-brand lokal untuk menampilkan karyanya. Dengan berbagai tema dan inspirasi.

Sumber: VIVAcoid | Baca lebih lajut »

TABLOİDBİNTANG: Usai Hadir di Depok, Hikmat Fashion Siap Buka di Beberapa Kota IndonesiaMenyusul tingginya permintaan konsumen terhadap fashion muslimah yang elegan dan berkualitas, Hikmat Fashion membuat terobosan baru

Sumber: TabloidBintang | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Cuaca DKI Jakarta Besok, 5 November 2023: Jakarta Selatan Hujan Ringan Siang HariSimak prakiraan cuaca BMKG DKI Jakarta besok, 5 November 2023, di wilayah Jakarta Selatan akan berpotensi terjadi hujan ringan pada siang hari.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

ANTARANEWS: Jakarta Fim Week dan Torch perdana luncurkan merch eksklusifGelaran Jakarta Film Week yang merupakan upaya dan komitmen berkelanjutan dari Dinas Pariwisata dan Kebudayaan DKI Jakarta dalam memajukan dan mengembangkan ...

Sumber: antaranews | Baca lebih lajut »

LİPUTAN6DOTCOM: Semangat Tumbuh Bersama, Jakarta Film Week dan Torch Kolaborasi Luncurkan Merchandise EksklusifGelaran Jakarta Film Week yang berakhir pada Minggu 29 Oktober 2023, merupakan upaya dan komitmen berkelanjutan dari Dinas Pariwisata dan Kebudayaan DKI Jakarta dalam memajukan dan mengembangkan industri film.

Sumber: liputan6dotcom | Baca lebih lajut »