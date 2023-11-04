Jenna&Kaia Participates in Jakarta Fashion Week 2024

Jenna&Kaia made a breakthrough by participating in Jakarta Fashion Week (JFW) 2024 at Pondok Indah Mall (PIM), from October 3, 2023, to October 29, 2023. In 2023, Jakarta Fashion Week was attended by more than 100 fashion designers, both local and international, and presented various new event formats, making it more interesting. Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of Jenna&Kaia, Lira Krisnalisa, explained that their participation in Jakarta Fashion Week 2024 is the third time
. According to her, participating in Jakarta Fashion Week is a proof of Jenna&Kaia's brand in an exhibition attended by famous brands from both domestic and international. "Participating in Jakarta Fashion Week is also a form of gratitude to all loyal customers and partners of Jenna&Kaia. We are very happy and proud to be involved in Jakarta Fashion Week 2024. Hopefully, our brand can continue to present products that are accepted by the community," said Lira. In Jakarta Fashion Week 2024, Jenna&Kaia showcased 16 product articles or articles packaged in the theme of Metanoia of a Dream. "In the future, we will continue to create innovation and uniqueness to enhance the brand. We will also continue to participate in various fashion events as a form of activation," she added
