It is believed that building a BI office at IKN can increase trust

President Joko Widodo inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the BI Office Complex in the Nusantara Capital in the North Penajam Paser Regency of East Kalimantan Province on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023. The CEOs were in attendance for the groundbreaking of the BI Office building, which was part of the Kompas100 CEO Forum Powered by PLN.

In this matter, BI has received the allocation of land measuring 7.03 hectares in accordance with Minister of Finance Decision (KMK) No. 167 dated 15 September 2023 and obtained a permit for the construction of Bank Indonesia's office building in the Nusantara Capital.

With the operationalization of BI in IKN which is closer to the government and other institutions, BI as a part of national economic policy will be easier and more optimal in synergizing and coordinating in carrying out tasks in the monetary, macroprudential, and payment systems fields to support sustainable economic development.

Similarly, with regards to gross domestic product, around 57-58 percent of Indonesia's economic activity is also located on the island of Java, and even more so in Jakarta. Therefore, the burden on Java and Jakarta is already beyond their capacity.Secondly, Indonesia also needs equal distribution, be it in development, economy, or infrastructure."Therefore, since the first President, Bung Karno, already had ideas and plans to move the capital city.

A decision was made among several options."And finally, after 6 years of studying, calculating, and considering, we have several options, several choices. And finally, in the end, we have decided that our new capital city, the National Capital, is Nusantara," he said.Regarding the development budget, President Jokowi said that the government finances government buildings. ”(As much as) 20 percent of basic infrastructure and government buildings are funded by the APBN.

