Ismaya Group Announces Opening of Two Outlets in Makassar

Ismaya Group, the pioneer in the Indonesian culinary industry that oversees 18 food and beverage brands, proudly announces the opening of its first two outlets in Makassar by the end of 2023. This move marks an important moment in their business expansion, introducing Djournal Coffee and The People's Café to a city rich in diversity. "We are committed to enriching the culinary variety in the city.
With a spirit of innovation and a focus on providing quality service, we will continue to strive to provide the best culinary experience for our customers," said Bram Hendrata, CEO of Ismaya Group. As a company that has long been present in the Indonesian culinary landscape, Ismaya Group has proven its commitment to providing unique and quality culinary experiences to the public. "By bringing the artisanal coffee brand, Djournal Coffee, and the concept of snacks for all people from The People's Café, Ismaya Group hopes to make a positive contribution to the culinary industry in Makassar," he added
