Iran Vows Revenge After Attack on Embassy in Damascus

Personnel from emergency and security gathered at the scene after an attack on the Iranian embassy complex in the Syrian capital, Damascus, on Monday (1/4/2024). Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, promised to avenge the Israeli airstrike in Damascus on Monday (1/4/2024) night. 'The evil Zionist regime will be punished by our brave people.
We will make them regret this crime and other crimes,' Khamenei said in a message published on his official website, quoted from it was reported that the number of casualties from the attack on the consulate building has increased to 13 people, including seven citizens. Apparently, the attack further complicates the situation in the Middle East, where tensions have been rising since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October
