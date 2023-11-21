Investment in East Kalimantan Still Far from Target, Says President Jokowi

Investment in East Kalimantan is still far from the target. So far, there has been no direct foreign investor. However, President Joko Widodo believes that there will be many investors in the future, but domestic investors will be prioritized. He mentioned this during a humanitarian aid event in Jakarta. At the APEC CEO Summit, President Jokowi stated that it is the right time to invest in Indonesia.

The country offers great opportunities due to its consistent economic growth of around 5% in 2023 and projected for 2024. Additionally, Indonesia has abundant natural resources, a large market, stable economy and politics, and a strong commitment to ensuring a conducive and competitive investment climate





hariankompas » / 🏆 8. in İD Berita ini telah kami rangkum agar Anda dapat membacanya dengan cepat. Jika Anda tertarik dengan beritanya, Anda dapat membaca teks lengkapnya di sini. Baca lebih lajut:

Similar News:Anda juga dapat membaca berita serupa dengan ini yang kami kumpulkan dari sumber berita lain.

VIDEO WAWANCARA EKSKLUSIF Relawan Jokowi: Beda Pak Jokowi dengan Anak Pak JokowiTiga aktivis mengajukan Permohonan pengujian Pasal 10 dan Pasal 28 ayat (1) Undang-Undang Nomor 24 Tahun 2003 tentang Mahkamah Konstitusi

Sumber: tribunnews - 🏆 32. / 22,5 Baca lebih lajut »

11th US-Indonesia Investment Summit Bahas Rekomendasi Iklim Investasi Indonesia Usai Era JokowiUS Chamber of Commerce berharap dapat melanjutkan perannya sebagai advokat bisnis dalam hubungan AS-Indonesia, hubungan yang membantu mendorong kemakmuran dan usaha bebas di seluruh kawasan Indo-Pasifik.

Sumber: liputan6dotcom - 🏆 4. / 83 Baca lebih lajut »

Export and Investment Become Key to Economic Growth, Jokowi SaysPresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has emphasized that export and investment must continue to be increased to maintain Indonesia's economic growth.

Sumber: VIVAcoid - 🏆 3. / 90 Baca lebih lajut »

German President Apologizes for German Colonial Atrocities in East Africa'As President of the Federal Republic of Germany I ask for forgiveness for what the German people have done to your ancestors,' said President Stenmeier.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70,2 Baca lebih lajut »

Vice President: Investment Complications in Indonesia Must Continue to Be DisentangledVice President Ma'ruf Amin instructed that ease of doing business needs to continue to be pursued. All ministries/institutions and regional governments are asked to unravel every obstacle to investment.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70,2 Baca lebih lajut »

Sebut Megawati Masih Sayangi Jokowi, Elite PDIP: Jokowi Masih Sayangi Megawati, Enggak?Politikus PDIP Masinton Pasaribu berujar Megawati Soekarnoputri masih menyayangi Presiden Jokowi.

Sumber: tribunnews - 🏆 32. / 22,5 Baca lebih lajut »