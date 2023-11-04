Indonesian National Armed Forces Prepare Aid for Palestine

Members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces (TNI) are preparing aid supplies to be sent to Palestine at the Halim Perdana Kusuma Air Force Base in Jakarta on Saturday (4/11/2023). The government, humanitarian organizations, and the public are sending the first phase of aid for the humanitarian tragedy in Palestine, which will be flown with three aircraft carrying 51

.5 tons of aid, including food, medical supplies, blankets, tents, and other logistical items that have been tailored to the needs in Gaza, Palestine. They include Mission Commander Colonel Pnb Subhan, one personnel as Deputy Mission Commander, one personnel from Dalops Sops TNI, 17 personnel from the A-1327 Aircraft crew, 17 personnel from the A-1328 Aircraft crew, 6 personnel from the Pam Kopasgat Team, and one personnel from Puspen TNI. In addition to the TNI personnel, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Nugraha Mansury and staff, as well as staff from the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, will also be on board the aircraft. 'The flight will depart from Indonesia on November 4, 2023, with the route Halim, Jakarta - Aceh - Yangon (Myanmar) - New Delhi (India) - Abu Dhabi (UAE) - Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) - El Arish (Egypt). Arriving at El Arish Airport.' 'Returning to Indonesia on November 6, 2023, with the route El Arish (Egypt) - Abu Dhabi (UAE) - Mumbai (India) - Yangon (Myanmar) - Aceh - Halim, Jakarta. Arriving at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport on November 8, 2023,' the statement continued

