Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency to Strengthen Task Force Solidarity

The Indonesian Migrant Worker Protection Agency (BP2MI) stated that it will continue to strengthen the solidarity of the Task Force to Combat Syndicates in order to improve the governance of the placement and protection of Indonesian migrant workers (PMI). "I hope that amidst our limitations, this Task Force will accelerate the improvement of the governance of the placement and protection of Indonesian migrant workers," said BP2MI Head Benny Rhamdani in his statement in Jakarta on Saturday
. He said there are three crimes against Indonesian migrant workers, namely the public mindset and officials who underestimate Indonesian migrant workers, the practice of rent-seeking to oppress Indonesian migrant workers, and illegal placement protected by government officials. "We must do work that contains breakthroughs and innovations. We should create change and leave a legacy that is recorded in history," said Benny in an internal discussion with the theme "Strengthening the commitment and solidarity of the Task Force in eradicating syndicates in the placement of Indonesian Migrant Workers", on Friday (3/11). To strengthen all of this, Benny emphasized collaboration with the Task Force for the Eradication of Human Trafficking (TPPO) led directly by the Chief of Police, as well as strengthening cooperation with PMI friends in the regions
