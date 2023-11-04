Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Palestine

Indonesian Military Commander Admiral Yudo Margono has deployed two Hercules C-130 aircraft to send humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people affected by the war between Hamas and Israel. The aid is being sent as a form of Indonesian government's concern for the Palestinian people in Gaza

. The humanitarian aid delivery for the victims of the Hamas-Israel war also involves 44 Indonesian National Armed Forces personnel, including Mission Commander Colonel Pnb Subhan, one Deputy Mission Commander, one Dalops Sops TNI personnel, 17 A-1327 Aircraft Crew personnel, 17 A-1328 Aircraft Crew personnel, 6 Kopasgat Security Team personnel, and one Puspen TNI personnel

VIVACOİD: Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Aid to PalestineIndonesian Ambassador to Palestine Zuhair Al-Shun shook hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the ceremony of sending humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to the people of Palestine in Gaza.

TRİBUNNEWS: President Jokowi Inspects Humanitarian Aid for PalestinePresident Joko Widodo (Jokowi) inspected humanitarian aid goods that will be sent to Palestine on Saturday (4/11/2023). Here are the facts about the delivery of humanitarian aid from Indonesia to Palestine. A total of 51.5 tons of aid were transported using three aircraft. 'This is the first stage of aid, carried by three planes, containing 51.5 tons of aid,' said Jokowi, quoted from Kompas TV on Saturday. Jokowi said the aid consists of food, medical supplies, blankets, tents, and other logistical items.

ANTARANEWS: Palestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Expresses Pride in Indonesian People's Humanitarian Assistance to GazaPalestinian Ambassador to Indonesia Zuhair Al-Shun expressed his pride in the Indonesian people for their humanitarian assistance to the people of Palestine in Gaza.

JAWAPOS: Indonesia Kirim 51,5 Ton Bantuan ke Palestina, Jokowi: Indonesia akan terus berjuang bersama bangsa PalestinaHari ini Sabtu (4/11), Presiden Joko Widodo secara resmi mengirimkan bantuan kemanusiaan ke Palestina di Pangkalan TNI Angkatan Udara Halim.

