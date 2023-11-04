Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Palestine

Indonesian Ambassador to Palestine Zuhair Al-Shun shook hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the ceremony of sending humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to the people of Palestine in Gaza, held at Base Ops Lanud Halim Perdanakusuma Jakarta on Saturday, November 4, 2023. "We are truly proud of your people, your government
. Whatever assistance, whatever support is more than enough for Palestine," said Zuhair Al-Shun after witnessing the delivery of humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to Gaza in Halim Perdanakusuma Jakarta on Saturday, November 4, 2023. Zuhair also believes that the Indonesian people will always stand with Palestine and will never let Palestine be alone. According to him, Indonesia understands the struggle of the Palestinian people and fights alongside them. According to Zuhair, Indonesia and Palestine are both fighting for freedom. "They understand it and they fight with us in diplomacy. What is certain is that with the efforts of Indonesia, the largest Islamic country, we will succeed and be independent," he said. "Because the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza is unacceptable and must be stopped as soon as possible. I want to emphasize again that Indonesia will continue to stand with the struggle of the Palestinian people," he said. President Jokowi released the first phase of aid consisting of food, medicine, medical equipment, water purifiers without electricity, and blankets for the needs of Palestinian citizens who have become victims of war in Gaza
