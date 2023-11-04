Indonesia's Reaction to Market Conditions is Crucial for Global Vegetable Oil Prices

Director of Godrej International, Dorab Mistry, stated that Indonesia is the central point of factors determining the world vegetable oil prices. He emphasized the importance of Indonesia's reaction to market conditions due to its position as the world's largest palm oil exporter and the threat of El Nino
. Mistry also mentioned that the price of vegetable oil in 2024 will be influenced by the development of The Federal Reserve System's interest rates, the possibility of a recession in 2024, the end of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the development of the US dollar. However, he also highlighted the significance of factors such as the supply of vegetable oil during El Nino, the biofuel mandates in Indonesia and other countries like Brazil, and the presidential candidates' considerations regarding larger subsidies for biofuel in determining the global demand for vegetable oil. Oil World's global vegetable oil researcher, Thomas Mielke, predicted a decrease in global palm oil production for the next 10 years, with an average of only 1.7 million tons per year until 2030. This is different from the previous period of 2010 to 2020, where the average production increase reached 2.9 million tons
