Indonesia's Reaction to Market Conditions is Crucial for Global Vegetable Oil Prices

Director of Godrej International, Dorab Mistry, stated that Indonesia is the central point of factors determining the world vegetable oil prices. He emphasized the importance of Indonesia's reaction to market conditions due to its position as the world's largest palm oil exporter and the threat of El Nino

. Mistry also mentioned that the price of vegetable oil in 2024 will be influenced by the development of The Federal Reserve System's interest rates, the possibility of a recession in 2024, the end of the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and the development of the US dollar. However, he also highlighted the significance of factors such as the supply of vegetable oil during El Nino, the biofuel mandates in Indonesia and other countries like Brazil, and the presidential candidates' considerations regarding larger subsidies for biofuel in determining the global demand for vegetable oil. Oil World's global vegetable oil researcher, Thomas Mielke, predicted a decrease in global palm oil production for the next 10 years, with an average of only 1.7 million tons per year until 2030. This is different from the previous period of 2010 to 2020, where the average production increase reached 2.9 million tons

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: ANTARANEWS »

:

LİPUTAN6DOTCOM: Sederet Langkah Bank Indonesia Jaga Ekonomi Indonesia Tetap StabilBank Indonesia (BI) terus memperkuat respon bauran kebijakan untuk mendukung pertumbuhan dan menjaga stabilitas ekonomi Indonesia.

Sumber: liputan6dotcom | Baca lebih lajut »

BOLANET: Fakhri Husaini Beber Peluang Indonesia U-17 di Piala Dunia U-17 2023 IndonesiaFakhri Husaini angkat bicara ihwal peluang tim Indonesia U-17 pada Piala Dunia U-17 2023 Indonesia.

Sumber: Bolanet | Baca lebih lajut »

BOLANET: Video: Timnas Indonesia U-17 Tiba Di Surabaya, Siap Berjuang Demi Indonesia!Timnas Indonesia U-17 sudah tiba di Surabaya jelang tampil di Piala Dunia U-17 2023, Jumat (3/11/2023) pagi.

Sumber: Bolanet | Baca lebih lajut »

BOLANET: Legenda Timnas Indonesia Minta Indonesia U-17 Tak Dibebani Berlebihan pada Piala Dunia U-17 2023Sebuah wanti-wanti diungkapkan Fakhri Husaini terkait keikutsertaan Timnas Indonesia U-17 dalam Piala Dunia U-17 2023 Indonesia, yang akan dimulai pekan depan.

Sumber: Bolanet | Baca lebih lajut »

JAWAPOS: Indonesia Kirim 51,5 Ton Bantuan ke Palestina, Jokowi: Indonesia akan terus berjuang bersama bangsa PalestinaHari ini Sabtu (4/11), Presiden Joko Widodo secara resmi mengirimkan bantuan kemanusiaan ke Palestina di Pangkalan TNI Angkatan Udara Halim.

Sumber: jawapos | Baca lebih lajut »

MEDİAİNDONESİA: CEO Forum 2023, Dirut PLN Ajak Kolaborasi Perusahaan dalam Bangun Bisnis BerkelanjutanBerita Terkini Seputar Opini, Berita Terbaru Indonesia, Berita Hari Ini, Berita Terpopuler, Media Indonesia | Referensi Bangsa

Sumber: mediaindonesia | Baca lebih lajut »