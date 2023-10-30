Indonesia's Economy Returns to Normal Growth Track

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atWorkers climbed the stairs of a pedestrian bridge on Gatot Subroto Street in Jakarta during evening rush hour on Monday (19/6/2023). Indonesia's economy grew by 5.03 percent annually in the first quarter of 2023.

Previously, Indonesia's economy contracted and weakened due to the Covid-19 pandemic throughout 2020-2021. In 2022, the economy soared due to the increase in global commodity prices and the low growth base effect from the previous year. Now, Indonesia's economy is considered to have returned to a normal growth path in the range of 5 percent.

He said that all economic indicators from the expenditure side have returned to their growth trajectory. Household consumption, which contributes more than half of GDP structure, recorded growth of 4.54 percent in the first quarter of 2023. In the second quarter of 2023, household consumption is expected to increase due to the Eid al-Fitr holiday season. headtopics.com

"The non-oil and gas exports, which are dominated by commodities, have decreased due to the trend of global commodity price decline, particularly coal and palm oil, as well as government interventions to increase mineral export restrictions," said Riefky.

He predicts that the second quarter of 2023 economy will grow by 5 percent."It may slow down a bit due to the decrease in exports, but this is a sign of normalization. Our economy was indeed high last year, but it did not reflect normal conditions, because at that time the growth base in the previous year (2021) was still low," he said. headtopics.com

On the other hand, building investments related to infrastructure development are also hampered by the decline in domestic cement sales."In terms of realization, although domestic investment is still growing, foreign investment is starting to slow down due to the decline in global commodity prices," said Josua.

