Indonesia Aims for Market Expansion in Lithuania

JAKARTA, KOMPAS - Indonesia and Lithuania continue to work towards increasing their trade cooperation. Although it has increased by nearly 43 percent in the first semester of 2023 compared to the first semester of 2022, the volume still does not reflect the potential of trade between the two countries.

To support bilateral trade, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has signed a cooperation agreement with the Confederation of Lithuanian Industries. The cooperation between the two institutions is expected to facilitate business-to-business cooperation.Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi (right) and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis walk together after a bilateral meeting in Jakarta on Monday (30/10/2023). headtopics.com

In the field of investment partnership, the aviation industry of Lithuania has invested in Bali's Ngurah Rai Airport and launched new charter and cargo flights. As for education, cooperation is focused on campus-to-campus collaboration through joint research and dual degree programs.

This year, Indonesia has reopened the Darmasiswa Scholarship for Lithuanian students. So far, there have been 73 Lithuanian alumni from the scholarship. Landsbergis agrees that the potential for cooperation between Indonesia and Lithuania is still very large and can be further developed. In addition to the IT sector, he revealed Lithuania's interest in enhancing cooperation in the natural gas, renewable energy, and agriculture sectors. According to him, both countries have the same interest in diversifying the trade supply chain. headtopics.com

