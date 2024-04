IDF kills seven humanitarian workers in Gaza

Seven humanitarian workers were killed by IDF in an attack as they were returning from a full-day mission, said Erin Gore, CEO of the organization. The deceased employees were Saifeddin Issam Aydan Abutaha from Palestine, Lalzawami Frankcom from Australia, Damian Soból from Poland, Jacob Flickinger, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, John Chapman from the UK, James Henderson from the UK, and James Kirby from the UK. Abutaha, Frankcom, Soból, and Flickinger were part of the WCK aid team, while Chapman, Henderson, and Kirby were part of the WCK security team. The workers left a warehouse in Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and were driving in a "conflict-free zone" with two armored vehicles when the attack occurred, the organization said. WCK, founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, has been working in Gaza to provide food for over 1 million people.

