High-Speed Train to Serve Homecoming Travelers During Eid al-Fitr

The atmosphere at Halim Station, Jakarta, where the Whoosh fast train departs, Wednesday (3/4/2024). This year's Eid al-Fitr will be the first time that the high-speed train operates to serve homecoming travelers. PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia China (KCIC) is targeting to transport an average of 21,000 passengers per day during the Eid holiday. To meet this target, PT KCIC is adding 12 additional trips during the Eid holiday period from April 3-18, 2024.

Fast train trips during the Eid holiday reached 52 trips with a capacity of 31,000 seats in a day. This number has increased compared to normal days which is only 24,000 seats

BMKG Stands Ready for Weather Modification and High Waves During Eid al-Fitr 2024The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) is on standby to deal with the potential for extreme weather and high waves during the 2024 Eid al-Fitr homecom

Brunei Propose High-speed Train Line to IndonesiaA Brunei-based infrastructure company has announced a proposal for the first fast train on the Borneo island that would connect Brunei with its two neighbors, Indonesia a

Trade Minister Guarantees Food Supplies Sufficient for Eid al-Fitr Indonesian Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan guaranteed that the availability of all essential food supplies during the holy month of Ramadan until Eid al-Fitr will be suffi

35,658 Eid train tickets from Malang sold outMore than 35,000 train tickets from Malang have been booked for the 2024 Eid transport period.

Whatever the Eid clothes, sew them at the right timeDo you have Eid clothes yet? Make sure to go to the tailor at the right time to get the best quality and price.

Ensure Sufficient Toll Balances to Avoid Long Queues During Eid HomecomingThe public is asked to pay attention to the sufficiency of their toll balances to avoid long queues during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr 1445 Hijriah homecoming and return tri

