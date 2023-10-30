Helping Reveal the Case, Irwan Sentenced to 6 Years in Prison and Rewarded as 'Justice Collaborator'

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

This was revealed in the trial of the alleged corruption case for the 4G BTS construction project with the agenda of reading the charges at the, Monday (30/10/2023). On that occasion, the public prosecutor led by Feraldy Abraham Harahap also read out the charges against the defendant Galumbang Menak Simanjuntak, Main Director of PT Mora Telematics Indonesia, and Mukti Ali, Account Director of Integrated Account Department PT Huawei Tech Investment.

In addition, the prosecutor also demanded that Irwan be sentenced to a fine of IDR 250 million or three months imprisonment. Irwan is also demanded to have additional criminal charges to pay restitution amounting to IDR 7 billion or three years in prison. headtopics.com

Irwan is deemed proven to have received money from contractors or subcontractors totaling Rp 243 billion. Then, about Rp 236 billion of it was distributed to many parties. Meanwhile, Irwan is considered to have enjoyed around Rp 7 billion of the money. That is why, in addition to being charged with corruption, Irwan is also charged with money laundering.

However, according to the prosecutor, the defendant Irwan Hermawan is considered to have acknowledged the crime committed and has provided significant testimony along with evidence in court to uncover other perpetrators who have a bigger role. headtopics.com

"The public prosecutor at the trial on October 23 stated to the panel of judges that the defendant Irwan Hermawan should receive appreciation by being appointed as a witness to the perpetrator orThe panel of judges presided over the trial of the alleged corruption case of the Ministry of Communication and Information's 4G base transceiver station (BTS) tower with defendants Galumbang Menak Simanjuntak, Mukti Ali, and Irwan Hermawan at the Corruption Crime Court, Jakarta, Monday...

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: hariankompas »

Irwan Hermawan Dituntut 6 Tahun Penjara di Kasus BTS 4GKomisaris PT Solitech Media Sinergy Irwan Hermawan dituntut dengan pidana enam tahun penjara di kasus dugaan korupsi proyek BTS. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Jadi Justice Collaborator, Irwan Hermawan Dituntut 6 Tahun Penjara Terkait Kasus Korupsi BTS KominfoJaksa Penuntut Umum (JPU) menuntut Irwan Hermawan, terdakwa kasus dugaan korupsi pengadaan tower BTS dengan hukuman penjara 6 tahun. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Irwan Hermawan dituntut 6 tahun penjara terkait korupsi BTS 4GJaksa penuntut umum (JPU) pada Kejaksaan Agung (Kejagung) RI menuntut Komisaris PT Solitech Media Sinergy Irwan Hermawan dengan pidana penjara selama enam ... Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Irwan Hermawan Dituntut 6 Tahun Penjara dalam Kasus Korupsi BTS 4G KominfoKomisaris PT Solitech Media Sinergy Irwan Hermawan dituntut hukuman 6 tahun penjara dalam kasus dugaan korupsi pengadaan menara BTS 4G. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Dituntut Enam Tahun Penjara, Jaksa Minta Hakim Kabulkan Permohonan Justice Collaborator Irwan HermawanJaksa juga meminta agar Irwan ditetapkan sebagai saksi pelaku yang bekerja sama untuk mengungkap perkara ini. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Jaksa Kejagung Pertimbangkan Irwan Hermawan Jadi JC, Dituntut 6 Tahun di Kasus Korupsi BTS KominfoBerita Jaksa Kejagung Pertimbangkan Irwan Hermawan Jadi JC, Dituntut 6 Tahun di Kasus Korupsi BTS Kominfo terbaru hari ini 2023-10-30 17:13:36 dari sumber yang terpercaya Baca lebih lajut ⮕