Harry Kane Trigol Helps Bayern Munich Defeat Borussia Dortmund 4-0

05/11/2023 04.45.00 KompasBola 1 min.

Harry Kane's hat-trick helps FC Bayern Munich defeat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 in Der Klassiker match in front of their own fans on Saturday (4/11/2023) night WIB. The Bundesliga match, the top tier of German League, ended with a 4-0 score for the victory of the Bavarian team at Westfalen Stadium. Another goal for Bayern, which opened the victory at Westfalen Stadium, came from Dayot Upamecano's header from Leroy Sane's corner kick in the fourth minute. The 30-year-old striker completed his hat-trick with a calm finish after receiving a breakthrough pass from Aleksandar Pavlovic. He now becomes the first player in Bundesliga history to reach the record of 15 goals in the first 10 matches.