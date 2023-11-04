GoDentist Project Receives Incubation Funding from Bangkit Academy 2023

GoDentist project owned by students of Elementary School Teacher Education (PGSD) Faculty of Teacher Training and Education (FKIP) UT and five other universities received incubation funding from the Bangkit Academy 2023 capstone project program
. Bangkit Program is part of the Merdeka Campus Program with the aim of developing students' competencies to pursue careers in the technology world through partnerships between the Directorate General of Higher Education of the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology (Kemendikbud Ristek) and Google, Gojek, Tokopedia, Traveloka, and partners. It was followed by around 5,013 students from 376 higher education institutions. The good news is that Annisaseptriyana, a student of Elementary School Teacher Education (PGSD) Faculty of Teacher Training and Education (FKIP) UT, along with five students from other universities who are members of the GoDentist Team, successfully obtained incubation funding. The grant will be used for the development of an application that has the potential to become a new technology startup company in Indonesia. The five students involved in the GoDentist project, besides Anissa, are Abdul Malik Shodiqin from Hasanuddin University (Unhas), Farhan Rahman from Ujung Pandang State Polytechnic (PNUP), Kholil Haq Alim Hakim from Makassar State University (UNM), Rahadian Faja from Diponegoro University (Undip), and Rifaz Muhammad Sukma from Jenderal Achmad Yani University (Unjani)
