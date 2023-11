Gibran's Status in Golkar Party

06/11/2023 12.37.00 tribunnews 1 min.

According to Hasto, the Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, has contacted him regarding Gibran's status. "We have received a phone call from the Chairman of the Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, stating that Mas Gibran has been 'yellowed', joined Golkar," said Hasto. "This is also regulated in the regional elections, so if presidential and vice-presidential candidates have dual citizenship, they cannot be nominated," added Hasto. "Being 'yellowed' means that Gibran has bid farewell through Mbak Puan. That means bidding farewell to be nominated with the Gerindra Party and Golkar," said Hasto. Dave did not explicitly state the news of Gibran's joining. He only asked the public to wait for an announcement from the Chairman of Golkar Party, Airlangga Hartarto, on the celebration of the 59th anniversary of the Golkar Party, today, Monday (6/11/2023). West Java, Bekasi City South Kalimantan, Banjarmasin