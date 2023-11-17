G-Dragon and CL Show Strong Bond in Recent Photo

G-Dragon and CL, former members of 2NE1 and BIGBANG, show their strong bond and solidarity in a recent photo shared by CL. The photo features both of them with the peaceminusone logo adorned with aster flowers, which is a symbol associated with G-Dragon. Despite pursuing different career paths now, their closeness in the entertainment industry is still evident.

G-Dragon recently voluntarily appeared at the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency's Drug Crime Investigation Division for an initial investigation regarding drug use allegations. Although he initially denied the accusations, G-Dragon expressed his intention to prove his innocence as soon as possible

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: VIVACOİD »

: