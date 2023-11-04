Former Deputy Minister: Jimly Asshiddiqie has the Capacity and Integrity to Handle Cases of Alleged Ethical Violations by Constitutional Court Judges

Former Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Denny Indrayana said that Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court Jimly Asshiddiqie has the capacity and integrity to handle cases of alleged ethical violations by Constitutional Court judges. "So in terms of capacity, integrity, and track record, we have hope for Professor Jimly," said Denny in an online discussion titled "Consequences of Constitutional Court Decisions", on Saturday

. According to him, although Jimly's political preference leans towards one of the presidential candidates, his performance in handling cases of alleged ethical violations by Constitutional Court judges deserves appreciation. "The performance of Chairman Jimly Asshiddiqie so far, in my opinion, with such a short time, he has tried to take the best steps," he said. Denny said that in resolving the case, the Constitutional Court should not only impose ethical violations on Constitutional Court judges. However, according to him, the decision of the Constitutional Court can also have an impact on the Constitutional Court's decision regarding case number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, which sets the minimum age limit for presidential candidates/vice presidential candidates at 40 years or having held/holding a position chosen through general elections, including regional head elections. "So a decision based on morality and ethics should also be considered cancellable," said Denny

