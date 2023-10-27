Fish Logistics System Needs to be Strengthened

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

A seller of bandeng fish waits for buyers in the Chinatown area of Glodok, Taman Sari Sub-district, West Jakarta, on Tuesday (17/1/2023). Bandeng fish is one of the Chinese culinary delights that will be served to welcome the upcoming Imlek 2023. The bandeng fish, which is imported from Karawang, West Java, is sold for IDR 80,000 to IDR 100,000 per kilogram.

Illustratively, at the Pomako Port in Mimika, Papua, fish transportation is carried out by transferring fish from the boat to floating containers on a barge. The barge then transports the containers to either commercial or passenger ships. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, the processing unit at the fishery port can operate more effectively if the port's capacity and facilities are adequate to accommodate the fish. In addition, connectivity with fish carrier ships to fishing centers in small island regions is required."Logistics need to be arranged according to the capacity of fish processing. The main support is a refrigerated warehouse," he said when contacted on Friday (27/10/2023) in Jakarta.

Berny stated that the demand for fish will continue to increase as the population grows. By 2045, Indonesia with a predicted population of 300 million people will need to fulfill the food supply chain, nutrition, and protein, as well as improving its trade balance. Meeting the supply chain system needs to move storage, distribution, and reserves. headtopics.com

In line with the increasing demand for food in the country, the volume of exported fishery products needs to take into account domestic needs. Fishery exports continue to be driven by processed products that have a higher added value compared to whole fish products.Berny added that the strengthening of the national fish logistic system will focus on availability and affordability, including commodities, staple and essential foodstuffs, as well as raw materials for processing industries.

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: hariankompas »

Port Digitalization Helps Reduce Logistics Costs in MalukuWe are trying to reduce logistics costs to eastern Indonesia through digitalization efforts and updating loading and unloading services at ports. However, the low terminal occupancy rate is a chore to ensure optimal service. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Tanggapi Dugaan Rantai Korupsi Eks Mentan SYL, Novel Baswedan Sebut Ketua KPK Firli Bahuri 'Giant Fish'Kinerja KPK dinilai Novel Baswedan berimbas pada nilai indeks persepsi korupsi Indonesia di mancanegara, peringkatnya menurun. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

With Indonesian flag, Vietnamese vessels catch fish from the conservation zone in AnambasTwo Vietnamese ships flew the Indonesian flag to deceive authorities while fishing illegally in the Anambas conservation waters, Riau Islands. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Jokowi Inaugurates Wastewater Management System in PalembangPresident Joko Widodo inaugurated a centralized domestic wastewater management system SPALDT project in Palembang, South Sumatra. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Four Years of Declining National Palm Oil Production Needs to be Stopped ImmediatelyThe downward trend in Indonesia's palm oil production in the last four years must be stopped immediately. Rejuvenation of smallholder oil palms, the use of superior seeds and better pollinating insects must be encouraged. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Jelang Pemilu, Mabes Polri Gelar Operasi Nusantara Cooling System di CiamisBerita Jelang Pemilu, Mabes Polri Gelar Operasi Nusantara Cooling System di Ciamis terbaru hari ini 2023-10-26 15:32:52 dari sumber yang terpercaya Baca lebih lajut ⮕