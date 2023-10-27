Fish Logistics System Needs to be Strengthened

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
A seller of bandeng fish waits for buyers in the Chinatown area of Glodok, Taman Sari Sub-district, West Jakarta, on Tuesday (17/1/2023). Bandeng fish is one of the Chinese culinary delights that will be served to welcome the upcoming Imlek 2023. The bandeng fish, which is imported from Karawang, West Java, is sold for IDR 80,000 to IDR 100,000 per kilogram.
Illustratively, at the Pomako Port in Mimika, Papua, fish transportation is carried out by transferring fish from the boat to floating containers on a barge. The barge then transports the containers to either commercial or passenger ships. headtopics.com
Meanwhile, the processing unit at the fishery port can operate more effectively if the port's capacity and facilities are adequate to accommodate the fish. In addition, connectivity with fish carrier ships to fishing centers in small island regions is required."Logistics need to be arranged according to the capacity of fish processing. The main support is a refrigerated warehouse," he said when contacted on Friday (27/10/2023) in Jakarta.
Berny stated that the demand for fish will continue to increase as the population grows. By 2045, Indonesia with a predicted population of 300 million people will need to fulfill the food supply chain, nutrition, and protein, as well as improving its trade balance. Meeting the supply chain system needs to move storage, distribution, and reserves. headtopics.com
In line with the increasing demand for food in the country, the volume of exported fishery products needs to take into account domestic needs. Fishery exports continue to be driven by processed products that have a higher added value compared to whole fish products.Berny added that the strengthening of the national fish logistic system will focus on availability and affordability, including commodities, staple and essential foodstuffs, as well as raw materials for processing industries.