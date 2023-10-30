Fire on Merbabu Slopes Extinguished, Refugees Returned

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

UNGARAN, KOMPAS — The fire that occurred on the slopes of Mount Merbabu, in the district of Ungaran, Central Java, has finally been extinguished on Monday (30/10/2023). Although the fire has been extinguished, officials remain on standby around the fire location to ensure that the fire does not reignite. Meanwhile, the residents who were evacuated due to the impact of the fire's smoke were allowed to return home on Monday afternoon.

"Until Monday morning, the fire was observed to be extinguished. There is smoke, but it does not billow up as much as in previous days," said Alexander when contacted on Monday evening."Fire occurred in the land of Mount Merbabu National Park, Getasan District, Semarang Regency, Central Java, on Saturday (28/10/2023). The fire continues to spread due to strong winds and limited firefighting equipment. headtopics.com

According to Alexander, his team has also started to assist in handling water pipes that were damaged due to the fire. However, this handling could only be carried out on Monday since on Saturday and Sunday, the officers were still focused on extinguishing the fire and serving the evacuees.

"In the meantime, residents still rely on water from BPBD assistance. Every day we are supplied with around 10 water tank trucks."Hopefully, tomorrow the new pipe can be installed so that BPBD doesn't have to drop water all the way here," said Singgih.Residents are watching the wildfire on Mount Merbabu that continues to spread, visible from Batur Village, Getasan District, Semarang Regency, Central Java, on Saturday (28/10/2023). headtopics.com

