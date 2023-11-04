Final of Soekarno Cup Village U-17 League: Bali Wins 3-0 Against South Sulawesi

The final of the Soekarno Cup Village U-17 League took place at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium, Jakarta, on Friday night (3/11/2023). The event was claimed to bring out the supremacy of football from the village in order to develop young talents. The final of the Soekarno Cup Village U-17 League, held at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK), Jakarta, on Friday night, brought together the teams from South Sulawesi and Bali. The match was intense

. From the beginning of the game, both teams showed their spirit in playing. In the first half, Bali took the lead with a score of 2-0 against South Sulawesi. Goals were still scored in the second half, which ended with Bali's team leading 3-0. The match was attended by thousands of supporters, cadres, and some PDI-P elites. The roar of the audience was inevitable as they witnessed goal after goal being scored. Towards the end of the match, the attention of the audience was focused on the presence of the potential presidential candidate from PDI-P, Young Voters More Rational, Political Parties Need Accommodation

