Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and his wife Sofía Palazuelo give their daughter a 25-word name

Fernando Fitz-James Stuart and his wife Sofía Palazuelo, along with their daughter Sofia, have a name consisting of 25 words and 157 letters. The Spanish girl's full name is Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos. Not randomly, they intentionally gave a name that has significant meaning for baby Sofia. (26/10/2023), baby Sofia was born in January 2023

. The second daughter was baptized earlier this month. Fernando Fitz-James Stuart (33) and his wife Sofía Palazuelo (31) named their baby Sofía Fernanda Dolores Cayetana Teresa Ángela de la Cruz Micaela del Santísimo Sacramento del Perpetuo Socorro de la Santísima Trinidad y de Todos Los Santos. (28/10/2023), Sofia's first name was chosen to honor her birth mother and grandmother, Sofia Barroso. The second name, Fernanda, is a tribute to her biological father, Fernando Fitz-James Stuart, and her great-uncle, Fernando Martinez. The decision to give baby Sofia a name consisting of 25 words is also a tribute to her late great-grandmother or her father's grandmother. Her great-grandmother had a name consisting of 19 words. She was the 18th Duchess of Alba, Doña María del Rosario Cayetana Fitz-James Stuart y Silva

