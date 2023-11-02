Evacuation of Indonesian Citizens in Gaza Will Be Done Gradually

"To prepare for a possible evacuation, we have moved our team from Cairo to Rafah. Because, once again, the only exit is Rafah." Minister Marsudi ensured that the evacuation of seven out of 10 Indonesians in Gaza will be carried out as long as there is a guarantee of security.For this reason, her office has communicated several times with all parties who have access in Gaza and received information on the possibility that the evacuation of Indonesian citizens can be carried out immediately through Rafah.
In a bid to combat the use of ad blockers, YouTube has launched a global initiative to encourage users to either allow ads or explore the benefits of YouTube Premium. The Yogyakarta Special Region through the Regional Tourism Promotion Agency (BPPD) has started preparations for the "Jogja Cultural Wellness Festival 2023"
Recently, Tour operators in China’s Zhejiang Province have installed big escalator on mountain to help tourists gain access to the best views with virtually no effort. Indonesian Health Ministry has announced that based on the domicile of patients, Monkeypox cases are spread across Jakarta, Banten, and West Java.
Kualitas udara di sekitar kita beberapa bulan terakhir telah mengandung tingkat polusi yang cukup tinggi. Minum wedang sinden bisa menjadi solusi kurangi dampak buruknya.
