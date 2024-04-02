Erspo to Relaunch Indonesian National Team Jerseys

Erspo will relaunch the Indonesian National Team's home and away jerseys. Plans to release the third jersey have also been postponed.Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately.

If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe models showed off a number of Indonesian National Team jersey and fashion products created by Erspo at the jersey launch, Monday (18/3/2024), in Jakarta. Erspo will re-release the home and away jerseys after a polemic occurred on social media.for the Indonesian National Team, has reworked the timeline for the production program for the"Garuda" squad's combat uniforms. They will re-release the home and away jerseys after presenting a polemic in public spaces, especially social media. As a result, the launch of the third jersey will not go according to plan

Berita ini telah kami rangkum agar Anda dapat membacanya dengan cepat. Jika Anda tertarik dengan beritanya, Anda dapat membaca teks lengkapnya di sini. Baca lebih lajut:



hariankompas / 🏆 8. in İD

Similar News:Anda juga dapat membaca berita serupa dengan ini yang kami kumpulkan dari sumber berita lain.

Supporters' Spirit, Inspiration for the Indonesian National Team Jersey Created by ErspoThe Indonesian national team has a new jersey made by Erspo. The price of the most expensive jersey is almost IDR 1.3 million.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Proving the New Face of the Indonesian National TeamThe Indonesian national team with its new face is targeting its first victory over Vietnam at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Four Naturalized Players Add to the Strength of the Indonesian National TeamThe presence of four new naturalized players adds depth and strength to the Indonesian national team.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Indonesian National Team Squad Depth TestThe Indonesian national team underwent its first training ahead of facing Vietnam in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Sumber: hariankompas - 🏆 8. / 70 Baca lebih lajut »

Mandiri Inhealth Partners with PSSI to Provide Health Insurance for Indonesian National Football TeamMandiri Inhealth has partnered with the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) through PT Garuda Sepakbola Indonesia (GSI) to provide health insurance coverage for the Indonesian national football team.

Sumber: detiksport - 🏆 24. / 59 Baca lebih lajut »

Heboh Media Sosial Timnas Indonesia Hapus Logo Apparel Lama Setelah Disponsori Erspo, Mills Buka SuaraLogo Mills dihapus dalam jersey yang dijadikan promosi dan poster Timnas Indonesia.

Sumber: Bolanet - 🏆 20. / 63 Baca lebih lajut »