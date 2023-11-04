Enthusiasm for Energen Champion SAC Indonesia 2023 Athletic Championship Increases in Second Season

The enthusiasm of participants in the Energen Champion SAC Indonesia 2023 athletic championship, which has entered its second season, has increased by 68 percent compared to the first season. According to the official statement from Energen Champion SAC, on Saturday, a total of 4,520 students from elementary, junior high, and senior high schools, representing 360 schools in the DKI Jakarta and Banten provinces, participated
. "This competition has successfully attracted the interest of students to experience competing in athletics. Hopefully, it can be held regularly every year. So that it can be a benchmark for students and coaches to continue improving performance. There is no other way if we want to advance athletic development, it must be through competition," said Mustara Musa, the Chairman of PASI DKI Jakarta, in the official statement from Energen Champion SAC in Jakarta. The number has increased drastically compared to the first season, with a total of 2,689 participants from 239 schools in the DKI Jakarta-Banten Qualifiers. The student-level competition will maximize the potential of the participants to also have an impact on the development of athletes in the athletic sports branch. Similar to the previous season, the Energen Champion SAC Indonesia 2023 DKI Jakarta-Banten Qualifiers will feature five competition events
