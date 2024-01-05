DMMX Group implements AI-based Smart Retail solutions in the Middle East, South America, and Southeast Asia through ZKDigimax Pte. Ltd, a joint venture between ZKTeco Co., Ltd. and PT Digital Mediatama Maxima.

ZKDigimax has successfully made agreements and installations in several retail locations such as AI-based digital screens at Marriott Dubai hotel and the first implementation of Electronic Shelf Labels (ESL) at NH Collection Dubai The Palm hotel in the Middle East, AI-based digital screens at Tambo Peru Supermarket and Sanna Clinic Peru in South America, as well as AI-based digital screens at Vkook Vietnam Supermarket and Shilla Duty Free Changi Airport in Southeast Asia. The implementation of AI-based Smart Retail solutions is expected to facilitate retailers in managing content on promotional screens centrally through cloud computing infrastructure, enabling fast, dynamic, and targeted content delivery





mediaindonesia » / 🏆 2. in İD Berita ini telah kami rangkum agar Anda dapat membacanya dengan cepat. Jika Anda tertarik dengan beritanya, Anda dapat membaca teks lengkapnya di sini. Baca lebih lajut:

Similar News:Anda juga dapat membaca berita serupa dengan ini yang kami kumpulkan dari sumber berita lain.

Konsep Smart City IKN, Korea Selatan Masuk Lima Besar InvestorBerita Terkini Seputar Opini, Berita Terbaru Indonesia, Berita Hari Ini, Berita Terpopuler, Media Indonesia | Referensi Bangsa

Sumber: mediaindonesia - 🏆 2. / 92 Baca lebih lajut »

Bobon Santoso Protests the Arrival of Rohingya Ethnic Group in AcehBobon Santoso voices his protest against the arrival of the Rohingya ethnic group in Aceh while expressing support for the Aceh community. In a video uploaded to social media, Bobon highlights the comparison between the fate of Indonesian people and the assistance provided to the Rohingya ethnic group. Bobon points out that Rohingya refugees receive free food every day, but some complain about the portion being insufficient. Meanwhile, less fortunate people in Indonesia always appear grateful and happy.

Sumber: VIVAcoid - 🏆 3. / 90 Baca lebih lajut »

Djarum dan Wings Group Batal Bangun Hotel di IKNBerita Terkini Seputar Opini, Berita Terbaru Indonesia, Berita Hari Ini, Berita Terpopuler, Media Indonesia | Referensi Bangsa

Sumber: mediaindonesia - 🏆 2. / 92 Baca lebih lajut »

Awas Kehabisan! Pengunjung Serbu TV Diskon di TransmartLED TV 50 inci UHD Smart merek LG, Polytron, Panasonic, Sony, Sharp, & Samsung diskon dari harga normal mulai Rp6,9 juta menjadi harga promo mulai Rp5,9 Juta

Sumber: cnbcindonesia - 🏆 7. / 74 Baca lebih lajut »

Cerita Siswanto Hendro Sutikno, Sosok di Balik Kesuksesan Mirota Manna KampusSiswanto Hendro Sutikno memulai Manna Kampus atau Mirota Kampus dari toko kecil-kecilan hingga menjadi salah satu toko retail tersohor di Yogyakarta.

Sumber: suaradotcom - 🏆 28. / 53 Baca lebih lajut »

Jaksa Sebut Jual Beli Rumah Thio Ida untuk Tutupi Suap Anak Usaha Wilmar ke Rafael AlunJaksa KPK meyakini jual beli rumah itu untuk menutupi pemberian suap kepada Rafael Alun terkait pemeriksaan pajak salah satu anak usaha Wilmar Group tersebut.

Sumber: liputan6dotcom - 🏆 4. / 83 Baca lebih lajut »