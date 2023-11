Description of White Holes: Hypothetical Objects in the Universe

The existence of white holes violates the laws of physics and they are most likely just hypothetical objects that do not exist in the universe. In Einstein's theory of general relativity, a white hole is a hypothetical cosmic region that theoretically functions in opposition to a black hole. However, in practice, white holes are much less popular than black holes.