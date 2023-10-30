Depapre Jayapura Port Operations Not Yet Maximum, Indigenous Peoples' Rights Are Increasingly Unclear

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

This was revealed in an investigation report by the Democracy Alliance for Papua (ALDP) published on October 27, 2023. However, in its development plan, the presence of the Depapre Port is expected to have an impact on the welfare, particularly of the indigenous community around the port area.

Ibra revealed that according to the ALDP investigation, the full operation of the port is actually hindered by several issues. The port area for industrial centers, such as bulk cement and crude palm oil (CPO), has not yet been developed. To date, the only port that has been developed is the container terminal.Discussion of the Democratic Alliance for Papua regarding the rights of Indigenous communities in the development of the Depapre Port in Jayapura, Papua, on Friday (27/10/2023). headtopics.com

On the other hand, continued Ibra, the majority of society has already relied on the operations of the port. However, as a result of port reclamation, the fishing areas around the port have also been reduced."One of the traditional fishing areas called Tiyatiki has been fully reclaimed, coral reefs have been reclaimed to become land," he said.

"The logistics company definitely does not want to suffer losses. The sustainability of the port is increasingly unclear," said Ibra. The government only involves three clans as the rightful land owners for the construction, namely Onggroitouw, Yarisetouw, and Soumilena. However, there are other clans in Depapre, such as Demetouw from Waiya Village and Supa, who are also affected. headtopics.com

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: hariankompas »

Operasional Pelabuhan Depapre Jayapura Belum Maksimal, Hak Masyarakat Adat Semakin Tidak JelasHingga saat ini, Pelabuhan Depapre belum beroperasi maksimal karena terkendala fasilitas serta akses jalan yang tidak memadai. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Polisi Usut Penyebab Kebakaran Perkantoran di Sentani PapuaJPNN.com : Polisi mengusut penyebab kebakaran perkantoran Pemda Jayapura di Sentani, Jayapura, Papua. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Pemkab Jayapura perketat pengamanan kantor bupati cegah kriminalitasPemerintah Kabupaten (Pemkab) Jayapura, Provinsi Papua akan memperketat pengamanan kompleks kantor bupati setempat guna mencegah kebakaran atau tindak ... Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Asal Api yang Hanguskan 6 Kantor di Kompleks Perkantoran Bupati JayapuraApi pertama terlihat dari lantai tiga namun kemudian merambat ke lantai satu. Kebakaran akhirnya bisa dipadamkan dalam waktu kurang lebih dua jam. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

Kebakaran Kantor Bupati Jayapura, Diduga Api Muncul dari Lantai 3 GedungKapolres Jayapura, AKBP Fredrickus Maclarimboen yang dikonfirmasi mengatakan kebakaran terjadi sekitar pukul 05.00 WIT pagi. Baca lebih lajut ⮕

BPBD: Damkar dan TNI/Polri tangani kebakaran perkantoran JayapuraBadan Penanggulangan Bencana Daerah (BPBD) Kabupaten Jayapura, Papua menyatakan tim pemadam kebakaran (damkar) sebanyak 10 orang dan gabungan personel ... Baca lebih lajut ⮕