Depapre Jayapura Port Operations Not Yet Maximum, Indigenous Peoples' Rights Are Increasingly Unclear

This was revealed in an investigation report by the Democracy Alliance for Papua (ALDP) published on October 27, 2023. However, in its development plan, the presence of the Depapre Port is expected to have an impact on the welfare, particularly of the indigenous community around the port area.
Ibra revealed that according to the ALDP investigation, the full operation of the port is actually hindered by several issues. The port area for industrial centers, such as bulk cement and crude palm oil (CPO), has not yet been developed. To date, the only port that has been developed is the container terminal.Discussion of the Democratic Alliance for Papua regarding the rights of Indigenous communities in the development of the Depapre Port in Jayapura, Papua, on Friday (27/10/2023). headtopics.com
On the other hand, continued Ibra, the majority of society has already relied on the operations of the port. However, as a result of port reclamation, the fishing areas around the port have also been reduced."One of the traditional fishing areas called Tiyatiki has been fully reclaimed, coral reefs have been reclaimed to become land," he said.
"The logistics company definitely does not want to suffer losses. The sustainability of the port is increasingly unclear," said Ibra. The government only involves three clans as the rightful land owners for the construction, namely Onggroitouw, Yarisetouw, and Soumilena. However, there are other clans in Depapre, such as Demetouw from Waiya Village and Supa, who are also affected. headtopics.com