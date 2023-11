Denver Nuggets Defeat Dallas Mavericks in NBA Game

04/11/2023 16.05.00 antaranews 1 min.

Dallas Mavericks' Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) competes for the ball with Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic (15) in an NBA basketball game at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, United States, on Saturday (11/4/2023). Denver Nuggets defeated Dallas Mavericks 125-114.