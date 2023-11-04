Deadly Conflict Continues Between Israel and Hamas

The image taken on October 31, 2023 from a position along the border with the Gaza Strip in southern Israel shows billowing smoke during Israeli airstrikes amid the ongoing battle between Israel and the Palestinian Hamas movement, entering its 27th day on November 2, 2023. The war escalation is intensifying as each side feels justified in continuing their attacks. The safety of 2.3 million civilians is at stake

. Israel emphasizes that its actions are retaliatory measures against Hamas' attack on October 7, 2023. Conversely, Hamas insists that the surprise attack launched on Saturday morning was a response to all forms of violence and injustice by Israel against its people. Regardless of the reasons used by both parties, the armed conflict has undoubtedly caused thousands of lives lost and millions of others suffering. According to data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), this war is the deadliest in the region in at least 50 years. As of November 2, 2023, the total number of casualties on both sides reached 41,234 people. Of that number, 25.7 percent, 10,593 individuals, were killed, and 30,541 people, 74.3 percent, were injured. The war has had a greater impact on Palestine than Israel

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: HARİANKOMPAS »

:

CNNIDDAİLY: VIDEO: Warga AS dan Inggris Unjuk Rasa Tuntut Gencatan Senjata di GazaKonflik Israel dan Hamas semakin memanas usai Israel membombardir Kamp Pengungsi Jabalia di Gaza.

Sumber: CNNIDdaily | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Update Perang Israel-Hamas Hari ke-27: 16 Tentara Israel Tewas dalam Pertempuran Sengit di GazaKematian terbaru ini menjadikan jumlah tentara IDF yang terbunuh sejak Hamas melancarkan serangan mendadak terhadap Israel menjadi 320 orang.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

CNNIDDAİLY: Sosok Salman Habaka Komandan Israel yang Tewas, Keturunan Druze-ArabKomandan Israel Salman Habaka tewas dalam pertempuran sengit Israel dengan milisi Hamas di Gaza utara.

Sumber: CNNIDdaily | Baca lebih lajut »

KOMPASTV: Israel Tolak Gencatan Senjata kecuali Hamas Bebaskan Seluruh Sandera, Blinken AmbiguPM Israel menyatakan menolak gencatan senjata sementara kecuali Hamas membebaskan seluruh sandera Israel.

Sumber: KompasTV | Baca lebih lajut »

TRİBUNNEWS: Update Perang Israel-Hamas Hari ke-28: AS Desak Israel Setuju untuk Jeda PerangPejabat tinggi Gedung Putih itu dijadwalkan berkunjung ke Israel pada Jumat (2/11/2023), yang merupakan kunjungan keempatnya sejak 7 Oktober 2023.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

CNBCİNDONESİA: PM Israel Blak-Blakan Tolak Gencatan Senjata,Ini AlasannyaPerdana Menteri Israel Benjamin Netanyahu menegaskan bahwa pihaknya menolak gencatan senjata dalam perang Israel melawan Hamas.

Sumber: cnbcindonesia | Baca lebih lajut »