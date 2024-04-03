Coretax Administration System to Replace SIDJP in 2024

Coretax Administration System or Sistem Inti Administrasi Perpajakan (SIAP) will be used by the government in July 2024, replacing the Directorate General of Taxation Information System (SIDJP). It will make tax services available like a banking application on smartphones. MUC Consulting Partner Wahyu Nuryanto believes that Coretax can encourage taxpayer compliance in Indonesia.

The digital service has made the tax obligation process easier and accessible to the public, unlike the current system. Wahyu stated that relying on the current system makes it difficult for the government to maximize the tax potential in Indonesia, which has a large population. He mentioned that out of the 147.71 million workforce in Indonesia in 2023, only 70.3 million individuals are registered as taxpayers

Berita ini telah kami rangkum agar Anda dapat membacanya dengan cepat. Jika Anda tertarik dengan beritanya, Anda dapat membaca teks lengkapnya di sini. Baca lebih lajut:



cnbcindonesia / 🏆 7. in İD

Similar News:Anda juga dapat membaca berita serupa dengan ini yang kami kumpulkan dari sumber berita lain.

Pendaftaran Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Dibuka Hari Ini! Cek Syaratnya di SiniRekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 dibuka mulai hari ini, 23 Maret 2024 sampai 1 April 2024.

Sumber: detikfinance - 🏆 18. / 63 Baca lebih lajut »

Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 Dibuka Besok, 1.830 Posisi Tersedia!Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 dibuka 23 Maret 2024 sampai 1 April 2024.

Sumber: detikfinance - 🏆 18. / 63 Baca lebih lajut »

Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN Dibuka Besok, Ini Syarat Usia SMA/Sederajat hingga S2Rekrutmen Bersama BUMN 2024 dibuka mulai 23 Maret 2024 sampai 1 April 2024.

Sumber: detikfinance - 🏆 18. / 63 Baca lebih lajut »

Belum Lolos SNBP, Catat Link dan Cara Daftar UTBK SNBT 2024Siswa kelas 12 yang gagal dalam pengumuman SNBP 2024, bisa segera melakukan pendaftaran UTBK SNBT 2024.

Sumber: kompascom - 🏆 9. / 68 Baca lebih lajut »

42 Persen TPS Tak Miliki Informasi Data Pemilih Disabilitas, Bentuk Pelanggaran dalam Pemilu 2024Hal ini diungkap dalam laporan pemantauan Pemilu 2024 yang dirilis pada Jumat, 22 Maret 2024.

Sumber: liputan6dotcom - 🏆 4. / 83 Baca lebih lajut »

Daftar Pebulu Tangkis Indonesia dan Hasil Drawing Spain Masters 2024Daftar pebulu tangkis Indonesia dan hasil drawing Spain Masters 2024 pada 26-31 Maret 2024.

Sumber: Bolanet - 🏆 20. / 63 Baca lebih lajut »