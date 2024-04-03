Coretax Administration System to Replace SIDJP in 2024

Coretax Administration System or Sistem Inti Administrasi Perpajakan (SIAP) will be used by the government in July 2024, replacing the Directorate General of Taxation Information System (SIDJP). It will make tax services available like a banking application on smartphones. MUC Consulting Partner Wahyu Nuryanto believes that Coretax can encourage taxpayer compliance in Indonesia.
The digital service has made the tax obligation process easier and accessible to the public, unlike the current system. Wahyu stated that relying on the current system makes it difficult for the government to maximize the tax potential in Indonesia, which has a large population. He mentioned that out of the 147.71 million workforce in Indonesia in 2023, only 70.3 million individuals are registered as taxpayers
