Controversy over Age Limit for Presidential Candidates Discussed in Indonesian Parliament

Member of the Indonesian Parliament Achmad Baidowi said that the controversy over the Constitutional Court's decision regarding the age limit for presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates is one of the considerations in the revision of the Constitutional Court Law

. "The current case is at least a momentum when the Indonesian Parliament's Commission III discusses the revision of the Constitutional Court Law," said Baidowi in an online discussion on the current activities of the Indonesian Parliament. "Strengthening the Constitutional Court by not ignoring the nature of the final and binding Constitutional Court decisions," said Baidowi. "Be assured that in the process, strict selection is always carried out to produce selected individuals who are good," said Baidowi. The controversial Constitutional Court decision mentioned by Achmad Baidowi is related to Constitutional Court Decision Number 90/PUU-XXI/2023, which sets the minimum age limit for presidential candidates and vice presidential candidates at 40 years or having previously/currently held elected positions through general elections, including regional elections. Nine constitutional judges involved in the decision were then reported by various elements of society to the Constitutional Court Supervisory Board. Currently, the Constitutional Court Supervisory Board has received 21 reports regarding allegations of ethical code violations by the nine constitutional judges. The decision on the alleged ethical code violations will be announced by the Chairman of the Constitutional Court Supervisory Board, Jimly Asshiddiqie, on November 7, 2023

HARİANKOMPAS: Most widely reported, Chief Constitutional Court Anwar Usman was questioned again todayToday, Chief Constitutional Justice Anwar Usman was questioned for the second time by the MK Honorary Council. This examination became a forum for self-defense for Anwar regarding reports of alleged ethical violations.

HARİANKOMPAS: Heavy Sanctions for Anwar Usman Restore Public Trust in the Constitutional CourtA number of reporters believe that the dismissal of Chief Constitutional Justice Anwar Usman could restore public trust in the Constitutional Court. The MKMK will read out the verdict on the alleged ethical violation of the Constitutional Court judges on Tuesday next week.

ANTARANEWS: Proposal for Special Inquiry on Constitutional Court's Decision Being Reviewed by DPR FactionsThe proposal for a special inquiry regarding the Constitutional Court's decision on the age limit for presidential candidates is being reviewed by factions in the Indonesian House of Representatives (DPR), said politician from the United Development Party (PPP), Achmad Baidowi.

VIVACOİD: Indonesia Sends Humanitarian Aid to PalestineIndonesian Ambassador to Palestine Zuhair Al-Shun shook hands with Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the ceremony of sending humanitarian aid from the Indonesian government to the people of Palestine in Gaza.

HARİANKOMPAS: Jimly Says There Are Indications that Constitutional Judges Violated EthicsEven though the verdict will only be read out next Monday, the Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court, Jilmy Asshiddiqie, confirmed that there are indications that reports of alleged ethical violations by constitutional judges have been proven.

ANTARANEWS: Former Deputy Minister: Jimly Asshiddiqie has the Capacity and Integrity to Handle Cases of Alleged Ethical Violations by Constitutional Court JudgesFormer Deputy Minister of Law and Human Rights Denny Indrayana said that Chairman of the Honorary Council of the Constitutional Court Jimly Asshiddiqie has the capacity and integrity to handle cases of alleged ethical violations by Constitutional Court judges.

