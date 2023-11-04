Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to Face Off in WTA Finals 2023 Semifinals

American tennis player Jessica Pegula faced off against Belgian tennis player Yanina Wickmayer in the semifinals of the Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (October 14, 2023). Pegula will meet her friend, American tennis player Cori 'Coco' Gauff, in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 tournament on Sunday (October 15, 2023) morning WIB
. CANCUN, FRIDAY-Competing in dozens of professional tournaments every year sometimes forces tennis players to compete against athletes they have close relationships with. That's what Cori 'Coco' Gauff and Jessica Pegula, two friends and doubles partners, will do as they compete in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 tournament. Coco's match against Pegula will be the first semifinal to take place in Cancun, Mexico, on Saturday (November 4, 2023) local time or Sunday morning Indonesian time. The battle for the other final ticket will take place between the world's top-ranked and second-ranked players, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Swiatek and Coco advanced from the Chetumal Group stage, while Pegula and Sabalenka advanced from the Bacalar Group as the top-ranked and second-ranked players. The competition in the group stage took place in a format. Pegula became the only player to secure a spot in the semifinals before the final match of the Chetumal Group and Sabalenka against Elena Rybakina took place on Friday local time. Sabalenka eventually won against Rybakina with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that was a continuation of the previous day's match
