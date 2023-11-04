Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula to Face Off in WTA Finals 2023 Semifinals

American tennis player Jessica Pegula faced off against Belgian tennis player Yanina Wickmayer in the semifinals of the Korea Open in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday (October 14, 2023). Pegula will meet her friend, American tennis player Cori 'Coco' Gauff, in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 tournament on Sunday (October 15, 2023) morning WIB

. CANCUN, FRIDAY-Competing in dozens of professional tournaments every year sometimes forces tennis players to compete against athletes they have close relationships with. That's what Cori 'Coco' Gauff and Jessica Pegula, two friends and doubles partners, will do as they compete in the semifinals of the WTA Finals 2023 tournament. Coco's match against Pegula will be the first semifinal to take place in Cancun, Mexico, on Saturday (November 4, 2023) local time or Sunday morning Indonesian time. The battle for the other final ticket will take place between the world's top-ranked and second-ranked players, Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek. Swiatek and Coco advanced from the Chetumal Group stage, while Pegula and Sabalenka advanced from the Bacalar Group as the top-ranked and second-ranked players. The competition in the group stage took place in a format. Pegula became the only player to secure a spot in the semifinals before the final match of the Chetumal Group and Sabalenka against Elena Rybakina took place on Friday local time. Sabalenka eventually won against Rybakina with a score of 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 in a match that was a continuation of the previous day's match

Indonesia Berita utama Baca lebih lajut: HARİANKOMPAS »

:

TRİBUNNEWS: Bonus Peraih Medali Asian Games 2023 dan Asian Para Games 2023 Naik 5 PersenKenaikan yang diusulkan Kemenpora yakni sebesar lima persen. Akan tetapi untuk kepastiaan jumlah bonus tetap ada di tangan Presiden Joko Widodo.

Sumber: tribunnews | Baca lebih lajut »

VIVACOİD: Festival Film Indonesia 2023 Bakal Digelar, Jadi Akhir Masa Jabatan Reza RahadianFFI 2023 sekaligus menjadi tahun terakhir untuk Komite FFI periode 2021-2023 yang diketuai Reza Rahadian.

Sumber: VIVAcoid | Baca lebih lajut »

BOLANET: Jadwal Live Streaming Liga Spanyol 2023/2024 Matchweek 12 di Vidio, 4-7 November 2023Jadwal pertandingan Liga Spanyol 2023/2024 pada Jornada ke-12 di Vidio

Sumber: Bolanet | Baca lebih lajut »

BOLANET: Jadwal Siaran Langsung Liga Italia 2023/2024 Matchweek 11 di Vidio, 4-7 November 2023Jadwal pertandingan Liga Italia 2023/2024 matchweek 11 atau Giornata ke-11 bakal berlangsung pada, 4 hingga 7 November 2023

Sumber: Bolanet | Baca lebih lajut »

BOLANET: Daftar Jadwal dan Pemain Timnas Indonesia U-17 di Ajang Piala Dunia U-17 2023Piala Dunia U-17 Indonesia 2023 pada 10 November hingga 2 Desember 2023 di Vidio

Sumber: Bolanet | Baca lebih lajut »

HARİANKOMPAS: Coco Vs Pegula, Competition Between FriendsThe semifinals of the WTA Finals tournament have different things at stake. Coco against Pegula will be a competition between friends, while Sabalenka against Swiatek puts the status of world number one at the end of the year at stake.

Sumber: hariankompas | Baca lebih lajut »