Closer to Ganjar-Mahfud, Yenny Wahid is ready to fight in East Java

Yenny Wahid together with the Gus Dur Cadre Front declared their support for the Ganjar-Mahfud pair on Friday (27/10/2023). Before expressing her support, Yenny sang a song entitled"Roso Pangroso".Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately.

Yenny together with Gus Dur's Cadre Front (Barricade) began to declare their support for the Ganjar-Mahfud pair on Friday (27/10/2023), at the Borobudur Hotel, Jakarta. Before expressing this support, Yenny sang a song entitled"Yenny revealed that it is not easy to make a choice in the 2024 Presidential Election (Pilpres). This is because all three candidates who are running are the best sons of the nation.

In the event, several political party elites supporting Ganjar-Mahfud were present, namely the General Chairperson of Perindo, Hary Tanoesoedibjo, the Secretary-General of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), Hasto Kristiyanto, the Secretary-General of the United Development Party (PPP), Arwani Thomafi, and the Secretary-General of the Hanura Party, Kodrat Shah. headtopics.com

"Because of the closeness of Roso (feeling), the closeness of our hearts, we, the Gus Dur Cadre Team, declare that we support the pair Ganjar Pranowo and Mahfud MD," stressed Yenny. She also doesn't question whether she has to choose differently from her husband, Dhohir Farisi, in the 2024 presidential election. Meanwhile, Dhohir Farisi is a cadre of the Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI) and PSI has expressed support for the pair Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

"This is my husband and me, our family is very democratic. So, even though our choices are different, we respect each other's choices," she said.The leader of TPN, Arsjad Rasjid, revealed that within TPN, Yenny will sit as an Advisor. Yenny will become an Advisor alongside the Chairperson of PDI-P's DPP, Puan Maharani. headtopics.com

