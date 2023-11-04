China to build early innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025

China will strive to build an early innovation system for humanoid robots by 2025, amid the country's efforts to develop future industries. This was stated in a guideline issued by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China. China will have a number of small and medium-sized enterprises specializing in the humanoid robot market and possessing cutting-edge technology, as well as two to three humanoid robot companies with global influence by 2025, according to the guideline
. By 2027, China will have a safe and reliable industrial system and supply chain, and related products will be deeply integrated into the real economy, as stated in the guideline. Specifically, China will work to consolidate the production of basic components and promote software innovation in product development, while creating scenarios for manufacturing and other related sectors. The development of humanoid robots, one of the future industries with great potential, combines various advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, high-end manufacturing, and new materials. China has a certain foundation for developing the industry, but resources and efforts need to be unified to promote key technological innovations, the ministry said
