China's President Xi Jinping discusses 50-year bilateral relationship with German Chancellor

President of China Xi Jinping spoke via video call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to discuss the development of the 50-year bilateral relationship between China and Germany. Noting that the China-Germany relationship has entered its second 50 years, Xi said that as comprehensive strategic partners, China and Germany have worked together with a spirit of mutual benefit and grown together in the spirit of exchange and mutual learning
. "This is a valuable experience from the smooth development of China-Germany relations over the past few decades, which should be appreciated and inherited by both sides," Xi said. He described China-Germany cooperation as open and pragmatic, which continues to be enriched and developed. Xi further mentioned that more than 130 German companies will participate in the sixth China International Import Expo (CIIE), which, according to him, demonstrates the confidence of German companies in China's development. It is hoped that Germany will also adhere to a high level of openness to Chinese companies seeking cooperation opportunities in Germany, Xi said. In the conversation, Scholz outlined the German view on the Palestine-Israel conflict and the Ukraine crisis, and expressed his hope to continue close communication with China
