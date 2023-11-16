CEO Apple Tim Cook, Tesla Elon Musk, and CEO BlackRock Steve Schwarzman Attend Dinner Reception with Chinese President Xi Jinping

CEO Apple Tim Cook, Tesla Elon Musk, and CEO BlackRock Steve Schwarzman were among the guests at a dinner reception in San Francisco, United States, on Wednesday night with Chinese President Xi Jinping. According to CNBC, on Thursday (16/11/2023), the dinner was organized by the US-China Business Council and the National Committee on US-China Relations, and it was a continuation of the summit meeting between President Xi Jinping and President Joe Biden.

Biden mentioned that the meeting with Xi Jinping brought the most constructive and productive discussions ever held

