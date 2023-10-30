CCP Delegation Completes Visit to Solomon Islands

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in- The Chinese Communist Party delegation departed for Beijing after completing their visit to the Solomon Islands.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Department of the Central Commission of PKC, Guo Yezhou. According to the Chinese national news agency, Xinhua, they have been in Honiara since Friday (27/10/2023) until Sunday (29/10/2023). There, they met with the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare, members of his cabinet, and parliamentarians. There is no information yet regarding the content of the meeting.

So far, the Solomon Islands have been working with Australia on security issues. When riots broke out in 2021, Honiara asked for help from the Australian police to control the situation. At the same time, Honiara is also developing a joint training program with the Chinese police. headtopics.com

"The Solomon Islands have much to learn from China in terms of national development and managing international relations," said Sogavare during the meeting in Beijing."During Sogavare's visit in July, Chinese President Xi Jinping also announced the Blue Pacific Sustainability Strategy 2050. This is a framework for sustainable development in the region. China has helped the Solomon Islands develop a cellular communication network through Huawei.

The Solomon Islands have severed diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 2019 in order to establish relations with China. Since then, China has been greatly assisting the development of the Solomon Islands. The most well-known project is the construction of an international standard sports stadium. headtopics.com