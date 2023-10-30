Cases of 'Mpox' Transmission Spread Outside DKI Jakarta

Cases of widespread"mpox" transmission were reported in DKI Jakarta, South Tangerang, Tangerang Regency and Bandung. Public awareness of disease prevention and control is needed so that transmission does not spread.Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately.

Sexual intercourse should be done safely by using a condom. Vaccination is also necessary to protect oneself from the risk of transmission. If there are symptoms such as non-typical skin lesions accompanied by a fever, immediately seek medical attention.

PB IDI General Chair Moh Adib Khumaidi said that synergy with the government continues to be carried out in efforts to handle"The improvement of access to effective treatment, increased funding for research and control efforts, and the formation of a coordinated response are highly necessary," he said. headtopics.com

Globally, according to the latest external situation report on mpox outbreaks in various countries issued by the World Health Organization (WHO), from January 1 2022 to September 30 2023, there were a total of 91,123 mpox cases, including 157 deaths reported from 115 countries. A total of 868 new cases were reported in September, down 16 percent from the number of new cases reported in the previous month.

