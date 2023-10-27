Bontang Youth Business: Not Just through Applications

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in

At around 7:00 am WITA, Erwin Fishtcal (28) arrived at the Employee Cooperative Complex of Pupuk Kaltim in Bontang, East Kalimantan. He sat in one of the rooms and deposited a certain amount of money to someone who was facing a laptop on that morning of Tuesday, June 13, 2023.couriers, short for Bontang Ojek, an online motorcycle taxi business initiated by youth in Bontang City. As a courier, Erwin's job is to deliver food orders or goods purchased by consumers through Bonjek.

Bonjek's working system is simple. When a customer wants to buy food, for example, they just need to send a message to Bonjek through Whatsapp. The message should include the customer's name and order details, along with the desired restaurant or food stall. The customer's location and the restaurant's location should be specified using Google Maps coordinates.will forward it to the Whatsapp group containing 32 Bonjek couriers. headtopics.com

Erwin previously worked for a company that closed during the pandemic. From some friends' information, he was then interested in Bonjek. With the tips and revenue-sharing from Bonjek's courier service, he can earn almost IDR 5 million per month. The amount is above the minimum wage in Bontang City, which is IDR 3.4 million per month.

"Sometimes the tip money is also large. Customers in Bontang like to give tips. That becomes additional income. It also increases the enthusiasm to provide optimal service," said Ade.Bonjek was born thanks to Kahar Muzakir (30), a young man from Loktuan Village, North Bontang, Bontang City. A graduate of Physiotherapy from the Faculty of Medicine at Airlangga University in Surabaya, he returned to Bontang in 2018 after running a business and studying in Surabaya. headtopics.com

