Bloodstains Found in Case of Death of Father and Child in Koja

From preliminary examination, the age of the deceased victim Hamka Rusdi was around 10 days old and his son AQ was three days old at the time of death. Regarding the cause of death, the police cannot yet provide a conclusion as it is still too early and further examination is needed.

"There is a bloodstain on his body, but it's not from his wife's injury. We have to wait for the forensic result to find out whose blood it is," said Gidion.Police tape has been installed at the home of Hamka Rusdi on Balai Rakyat V Street, RT 006 RW 003 in Tugu Selatan Village, Koja District, North Jakarta, on Monday (30/10/2023). Hamka and his 2-year-old son AQ were found dead inside their house. headtopics.com

"However, we will ensure it again. The only reliable and competent witness we rely on is the wife. Her psychological condition does not allow for deepening, so we need to wait. Hopefully, it can be revealed soon," said Gidion.

"The new CCTV footage has been extracted and opened. The footage is from October 18 until now. Why October 18? Because communication records indicate communication with the family around that date," said Gidion.The condition of the two-story house where a father and his toddler son were found dead on Balai Rakyat V Street, RT 006 RW 003, Tugu Selatan Village, Koja District, North Jakarta, has been revealed. headtopics.com

"In similar cases in the past, because there could be more than one corpse and several people who could also potentially die if not helped, the police should not jump to conclusions. They must investigate one by one, who died from what. It could be due to natural causes, accidents, suicide, or murder," said Reza.

