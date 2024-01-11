BANK Danamon Opens 3 Next Generation Branches

BANK Danamon has transformed its branch offices by completing renovations and reopening 3 branches with the Next Generation Branch concept throughout December. The three branches are KCP Pontianak KH. Wahid Hasyim in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, KCP Jakarta Green Ville located in West Jakarta, and KCP Jakarta Agus Salim, Central Jakarta.

With these additions, the total number of branches with the Next Generation Branch concept has reached 52 branches throughout Indonesia, and branch transformation will continue in 2024. This transformation is based on Danamon's commitment to continuously provide the best service and encourage customers to grow together with Danamon in every stage of their lives through product innovation, services, and facilities for customer needs. As a customer-centric bank, Danamon has seen a shift in the focus of branch visits, from basic transactions to more meaningful relationships, building trust, and working together to find solutions that meet customer needs





