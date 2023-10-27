Awareness of Complaints of Violence Against Women and Children in West Java Soars

Please note that this article was automatically translated using Microsoft Azure AI, Open AI, and Google Translation AI. We cannot ensure that the entire content is translated accurately. If you spot any errors or inconsistencies, contact us atThe following article was translated using both Microsoft Azure Open AI and Google Translation AI. The original article can be found in
BANDUNG, KOMPAS - Complaints of violence against women and children in West Java Province have reached thousands of cases this year. This shows that the level of awareness among victims to report such cases is increasing.
Meanwhile, in terms of reporting to DP3AKB West Java, continued Siska, the number of cases of violence against women and children has reached 579 cases this year. Out of these 579 cases, 288 of them are cases of violence against women. headtopics.com
He stated that the community in West Java, whose family members have become victims of violence against women and children, are becoming more courageous in reporting to the authorities. They no longer consider this issue as a shame that should be covered up.
Meanwhile, the Head of the Technical Implementation Unit for Women and Child Protection in West Java (UPTD PPA), Anjar Yusdinar, explained that the majority of the victims experienced psychological and physical violence. There were even victims who experienced multiple forms of violence simultaneously. headtopics.com